Meghan Markle does not want to be ‘silenced’ as drama in UK follows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are contemplating a new interview as King releases letter against them.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are upset as his Majesty refers to them as private citizens in a formal letter sent out to all agencies.

The couple, who consider themselves as public figures, are tipped to now turned to the media and express their sorrows in another tell all interview after 2021 bombshell with Oprah.

“Meghan knows her interview with Oprah caused an uproar, but it she felt it was necessary after the onslaught of negativity they faced,”an insider tells Closer.

“Now, she thinks it's time for her to speak out again. She wants a Diana moment – in the same way that she shocked everyone with her Panorama interview.”

The source goes on, “Some of the Sussexes' PR team are worried about the backlash they could receive, but Harry seems to be up for it. He remembers what his mother had to go through when she felt she was being gagged by the royal family, and that's not what Harry wants for Meghan. He doesn't want her to feel silenced – he wants her to speak out.”