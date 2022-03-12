TXT’s Soobin tests positive for Covid-19, currently in self-quarantine

TXT’s Soobin is bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19.

On March 12, BIGHIT MUSIC announced the health status of TOMORROW X TOGETHER member Soobin in a released statement.

The officials said, "Soobin’s test results came back positive on March 12. The artist is currently under self-quarantine. The other four members of the group have tested negative but will be abiding by health guidelines because of close contact with Soobin.”

Read the agency’s complete statement below.

“This is BIGHIT MUSIC.

We would like to provide you with some information regarding the health of TOMORROW x TOGETHER member SOOBIN.

SOOBIN had cold symptoms and was tested positive on a rapid antigen test he took on Thursday, March 10. He promptly took a PCR test on Friday, March 11, and was confirmed with COVID-19 on the morning of Saturday, March 12.

SOOBIN is experiencing symptoms including a cough and a sore throat. He has been under self-quarantine, away from the other members, since the rapid antigen test and is undergoing treatment at home.

Other than SOOBIN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI were tested negative on a PCR test they took as a proactive measure on Friday, March 11. Regardless of the test results, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI, as well as YEONJUN who has made a full recovery from COVID-19, will all thoroughly comply with personal hygiene and health guidelines and closely monitor their own health since there was a contact among the members.

We will continue to provide support for the rapid recovery of SOOBIN, placing our highest priority on the health and safety of our artists. We will also continue to fully cooperate with the requests and guidelines of healthcare authorities.

Thank you.”