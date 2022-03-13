Piers Morgan slams Prince Harry over his UK return decision

Piers Morgan has strongly criticized Prince Harry over his decision that he would not return to UK to attend a service for his late grandfather, Prince Phillip later this month.



Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed on Friday that Prince Harry and his family will not be returning to Britain for Prince Philip’s thanksgiving service at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter took to Twitter and shared a tweet from royal editor Chris Ship with personalised ‘emoji checklist’ to illustrate Prince Harry's record of attendance at high-profile events recently.

He placed a tick emoji next to two rows titled ‘Super Bowl’ and ‘Texas Rodeo’, and contrasted this with a red cross emoji next to one that read ‘Grandfather's service’.

Earlier, Chris Ship tweeted “NEW: Prince Harry’s office confirms he will not be returning to the UK later this month for his late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh’s thanksgiving service at @wabbey.

“It follows his legal case against the Home Office over his security arrangements in this country.”