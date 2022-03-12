 
close
Saturday March 12, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reunites with Floki actor after four years

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reunites with Floki actor after four years

By Web Desk
March 12, 2022
Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reunites with Floki actor after four years

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Friday shared a picture with her Vikings co-star Gustaf Sakrsgard.

Katheryn, who played Lagertha in the historical TV series, said she reunited with the Swedish actor after four years.

Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reunites with Floki actor after four years

Gustaf rose to global fame for his role as Floki.

The 41-year-old also appeared in HBO TV series Westworld and Netflix series Cursed.