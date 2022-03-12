Vikings: Katheryn Winnick reunites with Floki actor after four years

Canadian actress Katheryn Winnick on Friday shared a picture with her Vikings co-star Gustaf Sakrsgard.
Katheryn, who played Lagertha in the historical TV series, said she reunited with the Swedish actor after four years.
Gustaf rose to global fame for his role as Floki.
The 41-year-old also appeared in HBO TV series Westworld and Netflix series Cursed.
