Prince Harry says will not attend Prince Philip's memorial service

Prince Harry will not be returning to the UK for the Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Prince Philip on March 29, said a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on Friday.

According to the spokesperson, the Duke hopes to visit the Queen as soon as possible.

No reason for the Harry's decision was given by the couple's spokesperson.

Harry is currently involved in a legal battle with UK's Home Department to seek review of its decision to allow him to pay for his security during his visits to the United Kingdom.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are living in California after stepping down from their royal duties.