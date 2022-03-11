Why Princess Diana's wedding dress designer was horrified on her big day

File Footage





Princess Diana’s wedding dress designer Elizabeth Emanuel was left horrified when she saw the late princess’s dress on her big day.

Speaking on Invitation to the Royal Wedding, the dress designer noted some creasing on Diana’s dress and was horrified at the sight of it.

She admitted that while it was expected that the dress would crease, it was not anticipated how much it would really crease.

She said: “We did know it would crease a bit but when I saw her arrive at St Paul's and we saw the creasing I actually felt faint.

“I was horrified, really, because there was quite a lot of creasing.

“It was a lot more than we thought.”

Despite that, the late Princess of Wales' wedding dress turned out to be one of the most iconic ones in the world.