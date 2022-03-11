Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen’s Jubilee leaked ahead of celebrations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s plans for Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee have finally been revealed.



This claim has been made by the Daily Express Richard Palmer and on the Royal Roundup.

According to the expert, there is a slim to none chance that the Sussex household will attend the festivities.

Mr Palmer explained, "I don't think so. It's just a guess. Also, it's one of those cases where I'm sure if she did turn up people might say it is slightly overshadowing the situation because she's not been in the UK for a very long time now."

"This is the thing with Andrew. I think Andrew will probably go to the memorial service for his father and I think probably to St Paul's Cathedral because the wider Royal Family will be there.”

"I'm sure that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited to that, whether they will come will partly depend on whether the security situation is resolved because Harry has been complaining about that. I'm just not sure we will see Meghan back here."