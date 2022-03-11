Queen allows two people to call her, does not include Prince Charles, other sons

File Footage





Bring the busy woman she is the Queen is expected to always be on the phone.

However, the monarch has devised a clever strategy around it as she has a royal staff member pick up the phone.

As per a royal expert, the monarch is said to own an “anti-hacker encrypted” phone which she uses to speak to her frequent callers.

Not only this, the Queen’s security system was set up by M16.

Furthermore, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti shared that the Queen has only allowed two people to have instant access to her which is surprisingly not her sons.

"Apparently the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones," he said.

"She also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.

"But the two people she phones the most are said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren."

He added, particularly that if John calls, "she answers".

He said: “He is the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon and his home was Highclere castle in Berkshire which viewers of TV may know better as Downtown Abbey.

"So this is apparently who can get through to the Queen from anywhere in the world if he calls she answers.”