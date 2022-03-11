Court rules Kesha can’t make Dr Luke pay for her legal fees in defamation suit

An appellate court has ruled that Kesha can't make Dr. Luke compensate her legal fees in defamation lawsuit.

According to Page Six, court of New York on Thursday ruled that the singer will not receive compensation for legal battle from her former producer and manager, real name Lukasz Sebastian Gottwald, even if she wins the case.

The Tik Tok singer’s lawyer O’Melveny extended a statement in this regard to clarify that they ‘will promptly’ request court to review its ruling.

“Today’s opinion is manifestly erroneous and contrary to the conclusion reached by approximately 20 other courts,” the statement said.

“We will promptly seek Court of Appeals review,” it added.

The Die Young singer was slammed with the lawsuit from Dr. Luke in 2014 accusing her of defaming him when Kesha publically called out her former manager out for drugging and sexually assaulting her and Katy Perry.

It was previously ruled that the singer defamed Luke after the Dark Horse hit-maker clarified that she was never subjected to the abuse.