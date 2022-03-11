Prabhas reveals he received thousands of marriage proposals after ‘Baahubali’

Prabhas received more than 5,000 marriage proposals after hitting the jackpot with the Baahubali franchise

Prabhas, the Telugu actor known as one of India’s most eligible bachelors, says he received more than 5,000 marriage proposals after hitting the jackpot with the Baahubali franchise.

In a recent interview with News18 to promote his upcoming film Radhe Shyam, Prabhas opened up about his marriage plans, and revealed, “After the Baahubali, more than 5,000 wedding proposals came.”

“All those wedding requests became a big confusion for me. I will definitely get married... but I do not know when,” he went on.

The Saaho actor also shared that he plans to have a love marriage, saying, “My mom wants me to get married and I said that I will think about marriage after Baahubali. I will have a love marriage.”

Prabhas added: “Like every mother, my mother too wants me to settle down and have kids. During Baahubali, I told her that let me finish the movie and then I’ll think about marriage. Now, I don’t have a choice so I tell her not to stress.”

“It will happen when it is supposed to happen. Obviously, I want to get married and settled down, but it will happen at the right time.”

In recent years, Prabhas has been linked to actress Anushka Shetty, however, both have denied the reports.