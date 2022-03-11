 
March 11, 2022
Entertainment

Chaney Jones shares a cryptic note on romance with Kanye West

Kanye West confirmed his relationship with Chaney days after Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce.

By Web Desk
March 11, 2022
Chaney Jones has posted a cryptic note about her romance with beau US rapper Kanye West.

Taking to Instagram, Kanye’s former wife Kim Kardashian’s look alike shared a quote from the 'Positive Minds', saying “Small circle. Private life. Happy heart. Clear mind. Peaceful life.”

Earlier this month, Kanye West confirmed his romance with Chaney on social media.

The Stronger singer took to Instagram and shared a screenshot of a news item that also carries a sweet photo of him with Chaney from their recent outing.

The news post reads: “It appears #Ye and his new boo #ChaneyJones are going strong.”

He confirmed his relationship with Chaney days after reality TV star Kim Kardashian urged a US court to expedite her divorce, saying it would help husband Ye to accept the relationship is over.

Kim and Kanye have four children: eight-year-old daughter North, son Saint, six, daughter Chicago, four, and two-year-old son Psalm.