Mark Ruffalo and Jennifer Garner recall their days of ’13 Going on 30’. Video

Mark Ruffalo recently took a trip down memory lane with Jennifer Garner to commemorate the completion of 18 years of 2000’s iconic movie 13 Going on 30.

Turning to Instagram, Ruffalo and Garner posted a fun video where both recreated a moment from the movie.

Jenna (Garner) and Matty (Ruffalo), the beloved characters of one of the best rom-com movies, could be seen casually sitting on a white couch, donning black attire, looking uber cool as usual.

In the video, Garner delightfully expressed her incredulity to the 54-year-old actor saying, “Can you believe that it’s been 18 years since the movie?”

See the video:

Following her excitement, the gorgeous 49-year-old shared Razzles with her best friend Matty. While doing this, she also cheerfully reiterated the dialogue from the movie, “both a candy and a gum”.

“It’s sorta like Jenna and Matty got together to become parents in The Adam Project,” the Avengers’ actor also quipped during their chat.

While both the actors were in lighthearted conversation, the young kid from The Adam Project Walker Scobell also walked in.

They inquired regarding the movie, “Have you seen 13 Going on 30?” to which, of course, he replied in the negative.

The Adam Project was a pleasant feast for the fans because of Garner and Ruffalo's reunion after 18 years.

The movie is based on a time travel narrative, which apparently fell in line with the movie 13 Going on 30.



