‘Drake and Josh’ actor Josh Peck says he took drugs to 'numb his feelings'

Josh Peck, who is known for starring in Nickelodeon’s famed show Drake and Josh, recently revealed his past drug addiction battle.

During his conversation with People, the 35-year-old actor admitted that he though substance abuse made him more confident.

“What is really clear is that I overdo things. And then I discovered drugs and alcohol. And that became my next chapter. I used food and drugs to numb my feelings,” he told the outlet.

“It was really a buffet," Peck continued. “I was trying to quiet that voice that woke me up every morning and told me I wasn't enough."

However, his addiction started taking away his hard-earned reputation in Hollywood.

“I had worked so hard for this thing and I was getting very close to losing it,” he said.

Peck then got himself enrolled in a treatment program to get sober.

“By walking through discomfort and by doing my best to break down the false identity I had for myself, I was able to get to the place that I was always seeking," he shared.