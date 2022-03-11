Zoe Kravitz, Channing Tatum in good place: 'Wouldn’t mind having one kid'

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum are going strong !
A source close to The Batman star tells Page Six that Kravitz would not mind welcoming a baby with boyfriend Tatum.
“Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy,” says a source. “She is in a good place career-wise and he has a good record of being a dad.”
The insider shares that the actress has also told parents Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz that she “Wouldn’t mind having one kid.”
The statement comes after Zoe in 2020 revealed that she finds questions around her family plans 'offensive.'
“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” the Catwoman told Dax Shepard.
Zoe was earlier married to Karl Glusman. Tatum, on the other hand, shares one child with Jenna Dewan.
