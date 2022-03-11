Priyanka, Ranveer applaud Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' enter 100 crore club

Priyanka, Ranveer applauds Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' enter 100 crore club

Alia Bhatt received applause from Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh as her latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi entered 100 crore club at the Indian Box Office.

The Kalank actor enjoyed her success with a vegan burger and fries as she dropped some pictures on her Instagram on Thursday.

Captioning the post, the 28-year-old Bollywood Diva wrote, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia.”

She thanked the audience, adding, “Thank you for all the love.”

The actor received a lot of praise from fans and co-actors.



The 39-year-old The Matrix Resurrections actor congratulated the artist as she wrote, ”Congratulations and yum yum!”

Joining her was the 83 star, who dropped an amusing comment. He wrote, “NOMNOMNOM” with a burger and heart eye emoji.

Shraddha Kapoor also lauded the star, she commented, “Woohoooo!!! Smashing it and how Fellow Fish!!!”