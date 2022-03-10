Touching story behind Queen's engagement ring from Prince Philip revealed

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth II’s engagement ring from her late husband Prince Philip is said to hold special meaning.

Express spoke to diamond experts Tobias Kormind and Maxwell Stone to take a closer look at the monarch’s dazzling ring.

Kormind told the publication: “Prince Philip proposed to the future Queen Elizabeth in 1946, with a ring that was surprising in many ways.”

The ring boasts of 11 white diamonds with a 3ct round solitaire along with five smaller stones that are set on each shoulder.

In today’s market the ring would total a whopping £207,000.

A 3ct ring "offers extraordinary capacity for brilliance, sparkle and fire", and will "capture the heart of the receiver – and all those who view it", according to the diamond expert

Kormind added: "The relative simplicity of this piece makes it ever more meaningful to the Royal Family.

"The diamonds were sourced from an antique tiara that was owned by Princess Alice of Battenberg, Prince Philip’s mother."