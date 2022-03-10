Queen wishes son Prince Edward a happy birthday with sweet post

File Footage





Queen Elizabeth II extended her wishes to her son Prince Edward to mark his 58th birthday.

The Royal Family Twitter, which represents the sovereign and all the working royals who don’t have personal accounts, publicly shared a message that was dedicated to the Earl of Wessex.

It read: "Wishing The Earl of Wessex a very Happy Birthday!"

The tweet included a picture of Edward and a birthday cake emoji.

Royal fans too joined in to wish the Duke and share their own tributes for.

One Twitter wrote: "Wishing Prince Edward a very Happy Birthday and all the best".

Another shared a picture of Edward with his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, adding: "Happy Birthday to The Earl of Wessex".

A third user tweeted: "Happy Birthday to Prince Edward!!!

"The Earl and Sophie, Countess of Wessex do Queen and Country proud. Thanks for their stellar work!"