Khloe Kardashian opens up on Tristan Thompson's infidelity and paternity scandal

Khloe Kardashian has revealed that her baby daddy Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal will be documented in upcoming series 'The Kardashians'.

The youngest Kardashian sister admitted that she’s uncomfortable talking about the NBA player, with whom she shares a three-year-old daughter True. It is a "part of [her] journey in life."

In a new interview with Variety, she revealed: "I wish I never had to talk about that because it’s not a fun thing to talk about."

"But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show."

In January, Tristan Thompson issued a public apology confirming that he had fathered a baby boy with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

The Canadian-American professional basketball player admitted to having sex with Nichols on his birthday in March 2021. He was in a relationship with Khloe Kardashian at the time.

Tristan Thompson is alleged to have cheated on Khloe Kardashian on multiple occasions since they first started dating in 2016. As a result, the pair have had a tumultuous, on-off relationship over the years.