HBO Max shares plans to finalize release for Batman spinoff of ‘The Penguin’

HBO Max has announced plans to release a Batman spinoff for The Penguin.

The news has been announced by Colin Farrell and according to The Hollywood Reporter he revealed, “The world that Matt Reeves created for The Batman is one that warrants a deeper gaze through the eyes of Oswald Cobblepot.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

The series will be produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark, Farrell, Daniel Pipski, Adam Kassan and Lauren LeFranc.