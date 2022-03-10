Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker’s engagement not in cards- spills source

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker aren't planning on getting engaged anytime in the near future.

A source close to Kendall exclusively tells E! News that while the pair is profoundly committed to each other, engagement is not in the cards at the moment.

"Kendall and Devin's relationship is going strong, but they are in no rush to settle down and tie the knot," the source tells E! News.

According to the insider, Kendall, 26, doesn't have a ring or an extravagant wedding on her mind but rather, is contented with the state of their relationship.

"Kendall is not a conventional or traditional type of girl and doesn't even care about having a huge elaborate wedding," the source shared. "She is very much content with how things are with Devin right now."

For unversed, Kendall and Devin, 25, started dating in 2020 and celebrated their official anniversary last June

Meanwhile, the NBA player has also created a good impression on the supermodel’s family as it was previously reported that the Kardashian-Jenner clan thinks Booker is ‘super talented’.

Recently, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a glimpse of her love-filled moments on Instagram as she stepped in the new year together with her beau.