Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian 'leaned on' one another during 2021 heartbreaks

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian got a chance to strengthen their sister bond in 2021.

The sisters, who ended their relationships with former partners last year, found comfort in talking about their problems together.

"Kim and Khloé are very close and supportive of each other," a source tells PEOPLE. "Khloé is the one Kim leaned on the most during her divorce. Khloé often expresses how lucky she is to have Kim help her heal from Tristan. It's a very special relationship to them."

Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in February 2021. Khloe, on the other hand, ended ties with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after his infamous infidelity scandal.

"Kim is encouraging Khloé to date. Kim says her relationship with Pete helps her see past all the Kanye drama. Kim wants Khloé to be happy as well," the source says.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, Khloe confessed that although she dreads talking about her failed romance with Thompson, with whom she also shares daughter, True, it is a part of her life.

"I wish I never had to talk about that because it's not a fun thing to talk about. But it is part of my journey in life, so we will see it on the show," she revealed.

The Kardashians premieres April 14 on Hulu.