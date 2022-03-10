Demi Lovato’s collection of ancient Egyptian artifacts ridiculed: ‘Is this a joke?’

Demi Lovato’s new ancient Egyptian collection of artefacts have been branded a ‘joke’ after experts ridiculed certificates of its authentication on social media.

Archaeologist Peter Campbell addressed the collection which was shown off by the star themselves on Instagram Stories.



The now-expired video collection showed off the artefacts and authentication certificates but for the expert, it looked to be a ‘joke’.

During his interview with the Hollywood Reporter the expert noted, “When I first saw the certificates, I thought it was a joke because they contain none of the critical information like ownership history, export permits or find spot.”

Even a professor of art crime questioned its authenticity when they added to the outlet, “There’s no indication of provenance of where Museum Surplus got these before offering them for sale.” (sic)

“There’s no way that these would be accepted by a museum. There’s no way that any sophisticated collector who wanted to make sure that they had value and could resell the things would accept or buy those either because you don’t want to buy a problem.”

“You don’t want to buy something that Egypt could confiscate or that you can’t sell because other people are worried about it.”