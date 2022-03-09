Drew Barrymore opens up about ‘hot’ dreams with her exes

Drew Barrymore was at her candid best in a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show

Drew Barrymore was at her candid best in a recent episode of The Drew Barrymore Show in which she admitted that she still gets hot dreams about some of her exes.

The Never Been Kissed actress was asked by co-host Ross Mathews if she’s “ever had a dream of an ex that made you go ‘Oooh?'”

To this, Barrymore jokingly replied, “I think that’s the only place I’m getting action these days, Ross.”

“Every six months I’ll have the hottest dream and I’ll be like, ‘Oh my God.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh, I am libidinous and alive,'” Barrymore further quipped.

The 47-year-old star went on, “Dreams, they’re a safe space to work a lot of things out.”

Barrymore has been single since splitting with her former husband, Will Kopelman, in 2016. The pair had been married for four years and share daughters Olive and Frankie.

She has previously also been married to Tom Green from 2001 to 2002 and to Jeremy Thomas from 1994 to 1995.