Cameron Diaz reveals the real reason she ‘never’ washes her face anymore

Cameron Diaz recently got candid about the real reason she chose never to wash her face again.

Diaz got candid about her take on society’s objectification of women during her latest interview with HollywoodLife.

She started the interview by dropping a major bombshell on fans and even the interviewer alike.



Diaz admitted that she “never” washes her face anymore, despite having over a “billion” skincare products in her home.

The 49-year-old later went on to assure fans that her nonchalant attitude didn’t come in overnight because “I am absolutely a victim to all of the societal objectification and exploitations that women are subjected to,” and “I have bought into all of them myself at certain times.”

This claim comes shortly after the actress is said to have turned down nearly $100 million in the film offers over the last few years.

“It’s hard not to, it’s hard not to look at yourself and judge yourself against other markers of beauty,” the actress event on to admit during the course of her interview.

“[A]nd I think that that’s one of the biggest things, the last eight years girl … I’m like wild, I’m like a wild animal, I’m a beast!”

Still, at the end of the day, “Literally the last thing I think about on a daily basis … like maybe not at all during the day, is what I look like.”