One Direction fans heartbroken as Madame Tussauds removes band's wax figures

One Direction fans hold band’s memories close to their hearts, however, the news of their wax figures being removed from Madame Tussauds in London have left fans absolutely devastated.

Tim Waters of the museum announced, “One Direction fans fight over wax leftovers as Madame Tussauds takes band off show,” quoted The Mirror.

The boy group’s admirers, however, are not ready to bid farewell to their pop idol’s statutes just yet as they have bombarded the museum with their request to not take band off the show.

“The number of requests we’ve received offering to take ownership of all, or part of, our One Direction figures shows the impact they’ve made on their fans,” Waters shared.

Its ‘s been seven years since the group members parted their ways but their popularity is still touching the sky with Harry Styles being the most active of them all.

The Watermelon Sugar song-maker went to Mick Fleetwood to received guidance after exiting the band.

During his conversation with Vogue, Fleetwood said, “One of the earliest conversations Harry and I had, and one that continues today, is he looks at a band, entity, or a person, and thinks, ‘What allowed that to keep going? What allowed it not to lose the plot?’ That, as you know, is Fleetwood Mac’s story.