Prince Harry seen in a surprising new look at recent appearance in Texas: See

Prince Harry on Saturday was spotted in a cowboy hate at a Texas rodeo show in what came as a surprise appearance of the British royal.

According to People, the Duke of Sussex was spotted at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, with pictures showing the prince in a grey cowboy hat sitting on his head.

A photo of Harry chatting up some people at the rodeo was shared by Cindy Reid, secretary of the Stockyards Championship Rodeo, on her Instagram page.

“Where was Prince Harry Saturday night? Oooooh, just hanging out behind the bucking chutes at the Stockyards Championship Rodeo! Loooove it! Thank you for the visit!” she captioned the photo.

The same picture was also shared by the Melton Bull Company, writing, “Prince Harry hanging out at the rodeo this week. We get a lot of rodeo royalty but this is the first Prince I’ve seen.”

The photo has since been deleted by the Melton Bull Company.

Harry’s rodeo appearance comes a month after he marked another American milestone off his checklist; he attended his first Super Bowl match in California with cousin Princess Eugenie on February 13.

The Super Bowl appearance marked Harry’s first public appearance with other members of the British royal family in almost two years.