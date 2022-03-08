Queen went out of her way in first meeting with Meghan Markle

File Footage





The Queen's first ever meeting with Meghan Markle was dubbed "extraordinary" as the monarch was very impressed by her.

Royal expert Ashley Pearson, while speaking in documentary Harry & Meghan vs the Monarchy, said that the Queen ended up going past her schedule when meeting the former actress, indicating that the Duchess of Sussex was on the Queen’s good books.

She said: "The meeting went extremely well. It actually ran over, which is an extraordinary thing for the way the Queen keeps her schedule. Meghan was warmly welcomed. Here she is – articulate, bright, intelligent, well-spoken, beautiful, elegant — what is not to like?”

Furthermore, the Queen’s loving personality was confirmed by Meghan herself in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

She said: "I remember Harry and I were in the car and he says, 'OK, well my grandmother’s going to be there so you’re going to meet her. I said, 'OK great! I loved my grandmother, I used to take care of my grandmother.' He goes, 'Right, do you know how to curtsy?'"

“I thought genuinely that’s what happens outside, that was part of the fanfare, I didn’t think that’s what happens inside."

"How does one curtsy to the Queen?" Oprah asked.

"Deeply, to show respect," Meghan said. "And I learned it very quickly."