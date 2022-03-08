Prince Harry could be questioned on Prince Andrew amid memoir release

File Footage





Prince Harry could face a grilling over Prince Andrew when he begins to promote his memoir ahead of its 2022 release.

The memoir has already sparked fear among the royal family over its contents and how the Duke of Sussex could publicly humiliate his stepmother Camilla and paint his father Prince Charles in a bad light.

However, an insider at PR firm Sunshine Sachs, which represents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has shared that many are "concerned" about the kinds of questions Prince Harry will face in the runup to his book’s release, in particular to that concerning Prince Andrew.

It is understood that the Duke of Sussex is particularly close to the disgraced Duke of York’s daughter Princess Eugenie, who he was spotted watching the Super Bowl with.

While his relationship with Prince Andrew remains unclear as of yet it is speculated that the Duke of York’s sexual abuse case against Virginia Giuffre could "interfere with media promotion".