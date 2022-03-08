Prince George gave THIS shocking response when stranger asked his name

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, gave an amusing response to a dog walker asking his name.
The future King, was once out with grandmother Carole Middleton in Buckleberry, Berkshire, when he came across a woman who inquired his good name.
Speaking to The Sun, the woman said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog.
"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."
And she added: "To my astonishment, he said 'I’m called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."
The incident took place a few years before Meghan Markle's son, Archie, in 2019.
