 
close
Tuesday March 08, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Prince George gave THIS shocking response when stranger asked his name

Prince George called himself a comic book character in baffling response

By Web Desk
March 08, 2022
Prince George gave THIS shocking response when stranger asked his name
Prince George gave THIS shocking response when stranger asked his name

Prince George, son of Prince William and Kate Middleton,   gave an amusing response to a dog walker asking his name.

The future King, was once out with grandmother Carole Middleton in Buckleberry, Berkshire, when he came across a woman who inquired his good name. 

Speaking to The Sun, the woman said: "I was asked by a police minder not to take a photo of the children, which I didn’t, but George started stroking my dog.

"Just to be friendly I engaged in a bit of small talk and I asked George what his name was, even though obviously I knew it."

And she added: "To my astonishment, he said 'I’m called Archie' with a big smile on his face. I don’t know why he calls himself Archie but kids often play with their names and I think it’s lovely."

The incident took place a few years before Meghan Markle's son, Archie, in 2019. 