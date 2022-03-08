Britney Spears says nail art helps her battle social anxiety: Here's Why

Britney Spears is drawing positive energies from her new nail art.

Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old singer shared an image of little butterflies and bow designs, Brit wrote: "Have people been holding out on me because I’ve never seen these before! The most adorable little charms I’ve ever seen in my life!"

She continued and confessed: "I’ve felt ghosted most of my life … but if you feel somewhat not acknowledged enough in life or have confidence problems, I swear these charms do in fact change your perspective !!!"

She added, "For instance … I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy shit there’s hope !!! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk … and maybe my new dope assistant had a little something to do with that too !!! She lets me say whatever I want with no judgement !!!"

She’s honestly the best … anyways … I thought they were kind of tacky at first but I must say these charms have so much character !!! This is a view of when they were first done … I’m fixing my nails today to define them better … Anyways my duty next is investigation on tiny charms … God bless !!! Pss my hand are oddly small … don’t laugh," quipped the popstar.

Britney Spears is currently celebrating her newfound freedom after 13 years of conservatorship. The singer is set to marry beau Sam Asghari in the coming months.