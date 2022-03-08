Britney Spears says nail art helps her battle social anxiety: Here's Why

Britney Spears is drawing positive energies from her new nail art.
Turning to her Instagram on Monday, the 40-year-old singer shared an image of little butterflies and bow designs, Brit wrote: "Have people been holding out on me because I’ve never seen these before! The most adorable little charms I’ve ever seen in my life!"
She continued and confessed: "I’ve felt ghosted most of my life … but if you feel somewhat not acknowledged enough in life or have confidence problems, I swear these charms do in fact change your perspective !!!"
She added, "For instance … I never talk because I’m usually shy … I have social anxiety but like the worst kind where it’s unbearable … but holy shit there’s hope !!! I looked at my hands, saw these charms and I exploded with conversation … not scared at all to talk … and maybe my new dope assistant had a little something to do with that too !!! She lets me say whatever I want with no judgement !!!"
She’s honestly the best … anyways … I thought they were kind of tacky at first but I must say these charms have so much character !!! This is a view of when they were first done … I’m fixing my nails today to define them better … Anyways my duty next is investigation on tiny charms … God bless !!! Pss my hand are oddly small … don’t laugh," quipped the popstar.
Britney Spears is currently celebrating her newfound freedom after 13 years of conservatorship. The singer is set to marry beau Sam Asghari in the coming months.
Zoe Kravitz was turned down to read for Catwoman in 'The Dark Knight Rises' because of her skin color
Maks Chmerkovskiy plans to return to Eastern Europe in order to assist Ukrainians in need
'Star Trek' and 'Girls! Girls Girls!' star Laurel Goodwin dead at 79
The Queen received Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle
The former glamour model belted out Whitney Houston track at a karaoke bar
Ellen's reaction to the actor's extraordinary scenes in HBO drama series Euphoria left viewers fuming