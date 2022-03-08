Kylie Jenner lookalike opens up about her latest tattoo

Julia Medeiros, who looks similar to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner, has opened up about her latest tattoo.

The 22-year-old influencer, who recently went viral after sharing snaps of herself and Kylie Jenner, has revealed she sorely regrets her latest tattoo.

Julia - who lives in London but is originally from Brazil, recently made headlines with her resemblance to the reality star. The model is used to being showered with compliments, however after sharing her latest bum tattoo, fans were left baffled.

She got a makeshift "label" inked on her body with the phrase "Made In Brazil" – and she sincerely regrets it.

Speaking about her ink, Julia said she got the tattoo as she's proud to be Brazilian, adding: "I am very proud to be Brazilian and how a beautiful country like this could only be immortalised on my *** obviously."

Julia continued: "[But] I chose a tattoo that sexualises women, I regret it." The model got the ink before participating in the recording of a music video in the UK.