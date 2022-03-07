Dua Lipa faces another lawsuit over 'Levitating' copyright

Dua Lipa's mega popular song Levitating has been creating quite a buzz lately as question around its originality keeps arising with another lawsuit over its copyright.

According to a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, the songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer claimed that the 26-year-old singer ripped off parts from two decades-old disco songs - Wiggle and Giggle All Night and Don Diablo.

“Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” lawyers for the songwriters’ complaint read.

“Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement.”

This second lawsuit comes just a few days after Lipa faced first copyright complaint over the same song, claiming that the massive Billboard Hot 100 single copied 2017 track called Live Your Life.

Moreover, the latest complaint mentioned the New Rules singer’s press interview during which she “admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras” to take inspiration from earlier music.

“In seeking nostalgic inspiration, defendants copied plaintiffs’ creation without attribution,” the lawsuit accused.