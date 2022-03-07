Italy buys rights to Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein documentary: 'Such an important territory'

London-based company Beyond Rights has officially sold off rights to Italian broadcasters and the deal includes almost 500 hours of content, including the infamous documentary titled, The Prince and the Paedophile.



For those unversed, the documentary has been created following the BriteSpark Films that uncovered the relationship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.

It is under licence by linear broadcaster La7, the country’s third generalist TV group when it comes to ratings.

The news was confirmed when Beyond Rights SVP sales within Italy, Sarah Bickley, issued a statement.

It reads, “We are delighted that our extensive factual catalogue can meet the needs of so many key broadcasters at the same time in such an important territory as Italy.”