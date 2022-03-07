Italy buys rights to Prince Andrew, Jeffrey Epstein documentary: 'Such an important territory'

London-based company Beyond Rights has officially sold off rights to Italian broadcasters and the deal includes almost 500 hours of content, including the infamous documentary titled, The Prince and the Paedophile.
For those unversed, the documentary has been created following the BriteSpark Films that uncovered the relationship between Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.
It is under licence by linear broadcaster La7, the country’s third generalist TV group when it comes to ratings.
The news was confirmed when Beyond Rights SVP sales within Italy, Sarah Bickley, issued a statement.
It reads, “We are delighted that our extensive factual catalogue can meet the needs of so many key broadcasters at the same time in such an important territory as Italy.”
Netflix joins a host of foreign companies that have announced the suspension of operations or outright withdrawal from...
'Uncharted' beaten by 'The Batman' at box office
The actress posted a picture with Kim Kardashian on Sunday
Gal Gadot is working with Jamie Dornan on a new movie
Prince Harry is following in his great-great uncle's footsteps
Kourtney Kardashian, thousands others agree with Gigi Hadid's stance on Ukraine and Palestine