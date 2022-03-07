Keanu Reeves plays Batman in 'DC League of Super-Pets': Watch

Keanu Reeves is gearing up to leave fans awe-struck with his performance as Batman in the upcoming animated movie DC League of Super-Pets.

The film's trailer was recently unveiled featuring Reeves and Dwayne Johnson’s voices as the audience got a glimpse of the project.

The movie is slated to hit theatres on May 18, 2022 globally and two days later in North America.

The Rock will be heard helming the role of Krypto the Super-Dog while Kevin Hart is starring as Ace the Bat-Hound.

The film is not The Matrix star’s maiden role in any DC project as he previously starred as John Constantine in 2005’s movie which was based on Comic’ Hellblazer.



Meanwhile, he was also seen starring in The Matrix: Resurrections alongside Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Henwick.

Reeves will also be seen starring in John Wick: Chapter 4which is slated to hit theatres in 2023.