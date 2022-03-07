Prince Harry is following in his great-great uncle's footsteps?





Royal author Tom Quinn said Prince Harry is much like his great-great uncle Edward VIII after he abdicated with Mrs Simpson who thought he would have a role but suddenly he found he had nothing to do and the rest of his life was just spent moving around the world with actually very little to do.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said she was told by Tom Quinn that Harry is so smitten with Meghan that he's willing to do anything for her.



Talking to GB news, she said, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have expressed desire to return to the UK once Prince Charles ascends the throne.

When a royal fan Lady Ingrid asked how "they dare to express the desire to be back as royals if they said the worst things about the institution and were disrespectful towards Charles and Cambridges. They saw they are irrelevant without the royal family it's all. We don't want back. Will they apologise?

The expert, who spoke to GB News on March 6, said, "I don't believe that either feel like they did anything wrong. I would not anticipate an apology."