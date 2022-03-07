Salma Hayek meets Kim Kardashian at Paris Fashion Week

Actress Salma Hayek on Sunday shared a picture with Kim Kardashian from Paris Fashion Week.

The reality TV show star wore head-to-toe shipping tape catsuit at the event attended by top models and actors.

According to report, Kim graced the Balenciaga catwalk show in the French capital during her first appearance at the city's biannual Fashion Week.

The model who was recently declared single by a court rocked a distinctive skintight yellow and black catsuit from the Spanish label to draw attention to her famous curves while posing for photos before making her way inside.