Ringo Starr spotted out in John Lennon inspired shades: See

Beatles drummer Ringo Starr recently channeled his former bandmate John Lennon in glasses that closely resembled Lennon’s famous round glasses.
In pictures shares by Page Six, the Beatles drummer, now 81-years-old, was seen wearing round-framed shades with tinted glass while strolling in Los Angeles with his wife Barbara Bach.
Starr kept his look casual with a denim jacket over Adidas tracks and sneakers, with the spectacles really tying his look together.
Meanwhile, his Bond girl wife, Bach, looked as chic as ever in an all-black look comprising of a long-sleeved shirt, sweatpants, sneakers, and sunglasses.
The couple have been married since 1981, however, do not share any children together.
