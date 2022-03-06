Showrunner Shonda Rhimes' home is heavily influenced by her hit show 'Bridgerton'

Shonda Rhimes, the creator of Netflix hit Bridgerton, has decorated her home to resemble Regency-era homes

Talking to the Architectural Digest for their April issue, Rhimes shared that she wanted to create an escapist fantasy when decorating her New York City apartment.

This is why many aspects of her apartment lift off of Bridgerton.

“I had been immersed in the romanticism of Bridgerton for a while, so that had to influence some of the things that I had been thinking about,” shared Rhimes.

She went on to add, “Everything sort of spills into everything else. If I'm thinking about these books that we're turning into a series, then that inevitably spills into how the apartment's going to look, which inevitably spills into what goes in the scripts—it all sort of spins together.”

“I read too many books, I spend too much time living inside of books, so I envisioned a grand New York apartment,” Rhimes further explained why she chose the living space, despite it being smaller than what one would expect from a hit show maker.

“I knew that I would know it when I saw it, and then I literally walked into this apartment. It was smaller than some of the places that I looked at, but I knew immediately. It has this wraparound terrace, and the light coming in was incredible,” she added.