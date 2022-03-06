Taimur Ali Khan displays ‘rowdy’ behaviour, ‘hits’ dad Saif Ali Khan: Watch

File Footage

Taimur Ali Khan is seemingly proving to be a handful for dad Saif Ali Khan, with a recent video putting his ‘rowdy’ behaviour on full display.



In a new video doing the rounds on social media, Taimur is seen in a particularly angry mood and appears to take a swing at his dad Saif before walking off in a huff.

The little prince, dressed down in a casual grey t-shirt and track pants, displays quite attitude as he gets off the car with Saif, seen in rust t-shirt with white pants and what appears to be a coffee cup in his hand.

The video, shared by numerous online paparazzi outlets, has since gone viral with people pointing out Taimur’s apparent ‘misbehaviour’.

“This is the result of too much coddling,” said one fan, while another commented, “90% of the time, I see him angry.”

However, not all comments were negative, with many defending Taimur’s behaviour as something many kids display.

“He’s just a kid, leave him alone! All kids behave this way, it doesn’t make him bad or anything!” read one comment.

Watch the video here:



