Prince Charles' compatibility with Princess Diana vs Camilla unearthed

Prince Charles' marriage with Princess Diana and later with Camilla have been extremely different experiences, according to an astrological expert.

Speaking to Express, Inbaal Honigman broke down the Prince of Wales’ compatibility with Diana in comparison with Camilla through their astrological charts.

Inbaal said: "Interestingly, both Camilla and Princess Diana are Cancerians; a warm, loving and romantic water sign, devoted to family and the home.

"Prince Charles himself is a Scorpio, a quirky water sign - also loving like Cancer, but more quirky and unique.

"A good amount of compatibility will stem from both sides of the relationship being watery."

She explained: "Camilla, Prince Charles and Princess Diana are all wonderful parents, putting their families first and caring for their children before anything else. This is where the water element expresses itself.

"But their astrological charts could not be more different."

The expert revealed: "Diana's main signs are: sun in romantic Cancer, moon in humanitarian Aquarius, ascendant in adventurous Sagittarius.

"Here is a lady who was born for adventure - not one to walk an ordinary path, had she been born to a regular family, she may have found herself working in the charity sector, homeschooling her kids on a houseboat. Or a digital nomad covering human interest stories.

"Giving up the monarchy won't have been a hardship for her, but disbanding her family was a huge deal.

"Camilla's main signs are: sun in family-loving Cancer, moon in romantic Cancer, ascendant in regal Leo.

"So this is a person who is all about parenting, family days out, the home, displays of affection and little in-jokes.

"A double Cancerian will solve any crisis with a little nap and a bowl of stew.

"Her Leo ascendant shows us that life as Queen would be fine for her one day," Inbaal continued.

"Even though her preference is for a simple life, with Leo rising, she can handle the challenged of palace life."

"In terms of compatibility, there are pros and cons in both the Prince's marriages.

"The positives are his natural water connection, as a Scorpio, equally compatible with both Cancerian wives.

"However, his practical and direct Taurus moon would clash with Diana's creative and gentle Aquarius moon.

"Similarly, sharing his Leo ascendant with Camilla is no advantage, as Leos are leaders, and two leaders in a relationship is one too many.

"Maturity, life experience and the changing times make Charles' second marriage more successful than the first.

"Camilla, with her domestic planet Venus in crowd-pleasing Cancer, is more peaceful at home, than perhaps Diana was, with her Venus in the more stubborn Taurus," Inbaal added.