Camila Cabello reveals why she split from Shawn Mendes: ‘We both started so young’

Camila Cabello finally awards fans a real update on her breakup with Shawn Mendes and what truly led the couple to their decision.

This revelation has been made to Zane Lowe from Apple Music 1 and during her interview with the host, Cabello admitted, “Those years that we were dating, I don’t even feel like, even while I was writing this album, and even still now, I guess, my focus is really on, how can I be a well-rounded person? And apart from my career, my focus wasn’t even on my career.”

“My number one intention was, how can I just make music with people that I want to [expletive] have dinner with afterwards? How can me talking about these things help me build trust with people?”

“How can I talk about the icky things that I haven’t talked about with anybody and then get it to a place where these people, because they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, I totally relate,’ can validate my own experience?”

“And same thing with those years that we were together. My focus was just, how can I live a happy life and be in a healthy, happy relationship?”

“Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career. And that’s okay.”