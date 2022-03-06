Pak vs Aus: Bowling coach Shaun Tait to arrive in Pakistan on March 9

Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait. Photo: Twitter

LAHORE: Ahead of the second Test between Pakistan and Australia, Shaun Tait, the newly-appointed bowling coach of the Green Shirts, will touch down in Karachi on March 9.

Following the coronavirus protocols set by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shaun Tait, a former Australian fast bowler, will integrate with the Green Shirts after the completion of his three-day isolation period.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PCB had had appointed former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait as the bowling coach for one year on February 9.

According to a PCB statement, Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another 12 months, while Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach for the Australia series.

Earlier, the board had announced the squad for the Test series against Australia, including Haris Rauf and Shan Masood in place of Bilal Asif and Abid Ali.

The board had also announced to hire foreign coaches for the national team and an advertisement was also published in newspapers seeking applications from interested candidates but the process could not be completed in time.

The men's cricket team is without permanent coaching staff since September 2021 when Misbah-ul-Haq and Waqar Younis stepped down due to differences over the team selection for the T20 World Cup 2021.

Who is Shaun Tait?

Shaun Tait had announced his retirement from all forms of the game in 2017 due to persistent elbow injuries.

Tait had retired from first-class cricket in 2009 and one-day internationals in 2011.

The former fast bowler was instrumental in Australia's 2007 World Cup triumph in West Indies, where he was the joint-second highest wicket-taker with 23 dismissals in the tournament.

He represented Australia in three tests, 35 ODIs and 21 T20s and made his last international appearance against India in the shortest format at Sydney last year.