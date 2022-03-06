Prince William says Kate Middleton 'cold hands' indicate heartwarming trait

Prince William made a rare comment about beloved wife Kate Middleton during their recent public visit.

The royal couple, who flew down to Wales to mark St David's Day last week, learned 'about the importance of the agricultural industry to people in rural communities.'

While speaking to a royal admirers outside, William made a comment about the cold, adding that his Duchess has the 'coldest hands.'

“[Kate] has the coldest hands ever,” reports Hello! Magazine. “They say: ‘cold hearts, warm heart.’”

Late. the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also met a royal fan named Nicky Hurst.

“They were lovely,” Hurst told People, after revealing that she incorrectly addressed the couple. “I wasn’t sure what they’d be like and what to call them in terms of their titles. I called them ‘Kate’ and ‘Will,’ and they were really relaxed.”