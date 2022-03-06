Princess Diana wedding designers welcome grandchild

Princess Diana's wedding dressmakers David and Elizabeth are healing their rift after the birth of their grandchild, according to Daily Mail.

The newspaper reported that the dress designers could barely stand to be in the same room following their split in the 1990s.

Talking to Daily Mail, Elizabeth said "The one thing we could agree on is that we are so excited and delighted to have a grandchild."

It said that the estranged couple's daughter Eloise has named her son Atticus.