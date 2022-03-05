Prince Charles terrified of Harry’s memoir: ‘An excoriating Camilla takedown’

Prince Charles’ fear of Prince Harry’s memoir has finally been revealed by sources working in the Palace.



News of this ever-present fear has been brought to light by sources close to The Sun.

Reportedly, “There are concerns about Harry’s recollections of Camilla’s entry into the Royal Family, and how her long-running romance with Charles damaged him from a young age.”



“Harry is fiercely loyal and protective of his late mother and her legacy, and didn’t approve of Camilla sweeping in as the great love of his father’s life.”

“Understandably he found those early years incredibly difficult, and he might publicly blame Camilla for much of what he believes went wrong in his childhood, and the trauma the whole situation caused."

The is also doubled since Prince Charles has always been "deeply protective of Camilla" and the "last thing he needs" is an "excoriating takedown of Camilla at a time when people have finally taken her to their hearts.”