Halle Bailey explains how motherhood has ‘made everything better’

Halle Bailey just expressed the joys she has experienced and how she feels everything "even deeper" since becoming a mother.

The 25-year-old actress candidly discussed how motherhood has distinctively transformed her particularly when it comes to creativity.

Halle admits that after welcoming her child into the world, her outlook has changed completely and told The Guardian, "When you have a child, you feel things even deeper. A whole new portal of universal love opens up — a love that I never expected. My love for my child is so big, it feels like the moon.”

"I love that I feel like a different person. I would definitely say it's made everything better for me — creatively, as a writer, as an artist and as a mom,” the Let It Shine star added.

Halle also explained how her emotional depth as a musician has grown significantly since becoming a parent.

The Little Mermaid actress, who starred as Ariel in the movie said, "In music especially, I feel things very deeply. I think that's when you're at your best, when you can write clearly about the things you feel so deeply."

Halle, who has Halo, two, with ex-boyfriend and rapper DDG, also opened up about her faith, revealing that she draws strength from her Christian upbringing in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said: "I feel I was given whatever this is — this voice — and I'm supposed to do something with it, to give it back. My grandparents would quote from the Bible: 'To whom much is given, much is expected.' When you're given something, you must do good with it and give it back to God in some way, and I feel like I try to do that every day."

Additionally, Halle revealed that whenever she looks for advice, Beyonce is the person she turns to, referring to the Single Ladies hitmaker as a “cool auntie.”

Meanwhile, Halle has revealed that she still turns to Beyoncé for advice, likening the Grammy-winning star to a "cool auntie".

"I've known her since I was 15 and she took my sister and me under her wing. She just lets you fly. She's there if you need her,” Halle Bailey shared as she discussed how Beyonce supports her.