Kate Middleton’s evasive ‘cunning’ to transform ‘untouchable image’ revealed

Experts have just spoken out about Kate Middleton’s cunning ability to mask the ‘untouchable’ image leaked by experts.



Royal commentator Jennie Bond made this revelation and according to Express UK she was quoted saying, "Kate is a practical princess and increasingly wears trousers to reflect that she's ready for business, whether that be kneeling down with kids or sliding down a slide."

At the end of the day, "She wants to appear approachable, one of the people, not an untouchable figure in the prim dress."

This approach has been put into action multiple times, from her Pant Farm visit to the Plant a Tree Jubilee initiative, Copenhagen engagements, and even the Stenurten Forest Kindergarten visit.