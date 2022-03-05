Kim Kardashian ‘burning with rage’ after Kanye West threatens Pete Davidson’s life

Kim Kardashian reportedly feels furious as Kanye West’s Claymation video of Kanye West features him burning Pete Davidson alive.

For those unversed, Kanye West recently released a video to Instagram, that has since been deleted, and it includes Claymation’s of him beating up and burning alive a caricature of Pete Davidson.



The news has been revealed by sources close to People magazine and according to their findings, “She thinks it's way too violent and is upset."

"She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

This insider revelation comes shortly after Kanye West vocally began bashing Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson and according to similar sources, "Kim's No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that's very difficult when there are children involved.”

“She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it's inappropriate and wrong," at the end of the day.