Ed Sheeran admits pal Shane Warne was 'incredible' in emotional note

Ed Sheeran is wiring a tear-jerking note for friend, deceased cricketer Shane Warne.
The Australian cricketer, who passed away due to cardiac arrest Friday morning, earned heartfelt words from the Photograph hitmaker.
"The world keeps taking incredible people away," the father-of-one began in an emotional note.
"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michaels passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out. Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special," he added.
"Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. Il bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted," said Sheeran while touching upon his grief.
Speaking on Australian TV show The Project, Sheeran talked about his closeness with the star.
"I have three phones and he [Shane] texts all three of them," he gushed.
Ibrahim Ali Khan is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his first wife Amrita Singh
Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui react to the death of 'Spin King' Shane Warne
Camila Cabello stages a stunning performance of 'Bam Bam'
The Princess is the Patron of Mercy Ships International
The invasion has led dozens of private companies as well as a wide array of institutions to either stop operating in...
Masood Akhtar was hospital-ridden for the past 30 days