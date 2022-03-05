Ed Sheeran admits pal Shane Warne was 'incredible' in emotional note

Ed Sheeran is wiring a tear-jerking note for friend, deceased cricketer Shane Warne.

The Australian cricketer, who passed away due to cardiac arrest Friday morning, earned heartfelt words from the Photograph hitmaker.

"The world keeps taking incredible people away," the father-of-one began in an emotional note.

"I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michaels passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out. Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special," he added.

"Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me. Il bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted," said Sheeran while touching upon his grief.

Speaking on Australian TV show The Project, Sheeran talked about his closeness with the star.

"I have three phones and he [Shane] texts all three of them," he gushed.