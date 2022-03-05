Britney Spears hints she has secretly got married to Sam Asghari

US singer and songwriter Britney Spears has hinted at secretly marrying to fiancé Sam Asghari, calling him ‘my husband’.
The Toxic singer took to Instagram and shared a lovely photo of Sam to wish him a very happy birthday, sparking secret marriage speculations.
She said, “Such an amazing pic of my husband @samasghari !!!!”
“He’s such a hard worker and he amazes me each day with his passion for life!!!! I’m so lucky to be able to share my life with him …. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” Britney further said.
In her previous post, Britney Spears also talked about having a ‘family’ with Sam Asghari on his birthday.
She said, “Happy Birthday to my Fiancé … I love you so much … I want a family with you … I want it all with you!!!!.”
